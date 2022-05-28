J&K: 3 Arrested From Kupwara In Narco-terror Case; 7 Kg Narcotics, 2 IEDs Recovered

In a major breakthrough against narco-terrorism, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara arrested three persons, including a woman, and recovered 7 Kg of narcotics along with two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from them. A joint team of Kupwara Police and the Indian Army's 7 Rashtriya Rifles have recovered 7-kilograms of narcotics and two IEDs from a vehicle during a routine check-up at Sadhna Top in J&K's Kupwara.

According to officials, late in the evening of May 27, during a routine Naka checking by police and Army at NC Sadhna Pass In Kupwar, one LP truck bearing registration JK01AN-8218, driven by a person named Imtiyaz Ahmad, a resident of Chitterkote Karnah was put to sustained checking and search. It is during this search, that seven packets of heroin-like narcotics, weighing about 7 Kg and two IEDs were recovered from the possession of three persons by the security forces. The three persons have been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad (driver), Ghulam Nabi and Shams Begam, and all of them are the residents of Chitterkote Tanghdar.

From the preliminary investigation, the officials have found that the trio was transporting the narcotics and IEDs to other parts of the valley to aid and promote terrorist activities. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Karnah and an investigation was taken up.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in May, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) presented a chargesheet in a case related to the busting of a narco-terror network in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir operated by Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) from Pakistan at a session court in Jammu after the arrest of two persons.

SIA crackdown on narco-terror network in J&K and Punjab reveal LeT, Khalistani link

On May 12, the SIA presented the chargesheet against the accused - Mohmmad Rafiq Khan of J&K and Gurpal Singh of Punjab - before the court in Jammu in relation to a terror network being active in the Union Territory on the directions of LeT from Pakistan. The investigation revealed a well-knitted conspiracy by Pakistani-backed LeT operatives to destabilise the governments in Punjab and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, an official from the J&K Police Media Centre said.

During the investigation, SIA also found a Khalistani link in the matter and also found Pakistani handlers instigating Gurpal Singh for spreading separatist ideology and anti-national sentiments. The Government of India was approached for accord of sanction for filing Letters Rogatory through the Court addressed to Pakistani Central Authority for investigation in Pakistan to establishing the identity of Pakistani elements inimical to India and their associates in India, the official said.