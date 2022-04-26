J&K: 3 Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorists Involved In Sarpanch's Killing In Kulgam Dist Arrested

In a crackdown on terror in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army forces have busted a terror module in the Union Territory's Kulgam district. It is the same Hizbul Mujahideen terror module that was involved in the killing of Audora village Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir on March 12. According to sources, arms and ammunition have been recovered.

Three terrorists of the home-grown Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit have been arrested. The three terrorists are identified as Adil Mansoor from Ashmuji village of Kulgam district, Nasir Wani, and Majid from Kulgam. On March 12, the sarpanch of Kulgam’s Audora village, Shabir Ahmad Mir, was killed by suspected militants. Police had said that the sarpanch, who was staying at a hotel in Srinagar “for security reasons”, had left for his village without informing them.

Additionally, the suspected militants hurled a grenade toward a CRPF bus in the Barzloo area of Kulgam today. An official revealed that militants lobbed a grenade on an 18BN CRPF vehicle, and the grenade exploded with a loud bang. However, in this incident, no casualties or injuries are reported so far. The whole area has been cordoned off to nab fleeing militants.

Earlier on Saturday, April 23, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Mirhama area of Kulgam district. The terrorists were from Pakistan, according to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar. The IGP Kashmir further added that the security forces recovered incriminating materials from these terrorists. "Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 2 AK rifles, 7 AK magazines, 9 grenades were recovered from their possession," IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

Sarpanch killed in J&K

Earlier on Friday, terrorists shot dead a sarpanch, Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, in the Goshbugh Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. It is to be noted that this is the fourth such attack on grassroots representatives in the Valley this year.

In March, one sarpanch was killed on the outskirts of Srinagar and two were killed in J&K's Kulgam district. On March 9, Sameer Ahmad Bhat, the sarpanch of Khonmoh village on the outskirts of Srinagar, was shot dead outside his house. While sarpanch at Kulpora village, Mohammad Yaqoob Dar, aged 52, was killed on March 12 when he was on his way home after taking a round of the village.