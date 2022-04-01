J&K: 3 JeM Terrorists Held By Security Forces In Pulwama; AK Rifle & Magazines Recovered

In a recent development, Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama Police, along with 55 Rashtriya Rifles and 182/183 battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), apprehended 3 terrorist associates of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on Friday.

According to the officials, the arrested terrorists were providing logistics support to other terrorists in the district of Pulwama. The security forces recovered one AK rifle, three magazines, and 69 AK rounds from three terrorists.

1 Hizbul Mujahideen killed in Shopian

Earlier in the day, security forces eliminated one Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in an encounter in the Turkwangam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. Police were carrying out a cordon and search operation in the area on the basis of the input of two terrorists hiding in Turkwangam village of Shopian district.

As per sources, the killed terrorist was a member of Hizbul Mujahideen. Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil, Republic's Kashmir Bureau chief, noted that the security forces neutralised one terrorist and his body has been recovered. Furthermore, it was informed that the dead terrorist was a member of Hizbul Mujahideen, a terrorist outfit operating anti-India activities in Jammu and Kashmir. However, one terrorist still remains hidden in the concerned area.

Meanwhile, one Indian army jawan also suffered injuries during the encounter. The security forces started an operation based on the information they received regarding the presence of two terrorists in the village of Turkwangam on the evening of Thursday, March 31.

It is pertinent to mention here that the aforementioned attack should be counted among the series of attacks that rocked Jammu and Kashmir in recent months. Recently, the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed grenade attacks targeting the police station as well as on CRPF bunkers. On Monday, terrorists threw a grenade at a police station in the Imam Sahib area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, according to police officials. Police also reported no causality in the grenade attack on the police station