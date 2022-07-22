J&K: 3 Migrant Workers Killed In Pulwama Wall Collapse; Case Registered, Probe Underway

In a shocking incident caught on camera, three migrant labourers were killed after a wall collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday. In the visuals, it can be seen that the construction is underway when a wall suddenly crumpled down and huge smog spread over the entire area. As soon as the wall collapsed, the workers present around rushed to help. Three workers died on the spot.

As per sources, the workers have been identified as Lukman Khan, Kalbe Khan and Raj Dev, and all of them were residents of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place inside a brick kiln at Ukhoo Kakapora in Pulwama. The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

(Image: RepublicWorld)