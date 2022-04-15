J&K: 3 Soldiers Killed, 5 Injured In Road Accident In South Kashmir's Shopian

In a tragic accident, three Army personnel lost their lives while five soldiers were injured after their vehicle overturned near Kanipora village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district, en route to an encounter site at Badigam, Shopian, Public Relations Officer (Defence) Srinagar (J&K) said.

On Thursday in a press release, Public Relations Officer (Defence) Srinagar said, "Owing to the wet road conditions, the driver seemingly lost control over the vehicle and it skidded off the road. The eight injured soldiers were shifted to District Hospital Shopian, where two among them were declared dead. One soldier had received minor injuries and was discharged from District Hospital. The five other injured soldiers were evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar." He further added, "Third soldier also succumbed to his injuries. Four soldiers are presently at the 92 Base Hospital and are being treated."

Police have also said that a vehicle of 44RR from Chowgam Camp carrying Army personnel was on its way to the encounter site at Badigam Shopian.

'Stay away from fake news'

However, after the accident news surfaced, false rumours were shared on social media that the accident was caused by a stone-pelting incident in the area. The PRO in his statement requested all to stay away from rumours and false news.

"It has already been clarified by the Jammu and Kashmir Police that information shared on social media that the accident was caused by a stone-pelting incident in the area is false. Rumours may be avoided and peace be maintained,” Public Relations Officer (Defence) Srinagar said.

It is pertinent to mention that a total of four terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been neutralised in an encounter with security forces at Badigam, Zainapora area of Shopian in J&K.