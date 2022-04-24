J&K: 3 Terrorists Neutralised In Pulwama During Anti-terror Ops; 10 Killed In Last 48 Hrs

In a major development, security forces in Jammu & Kashmir neutralised three terrorists in Pulwama’s Pahoo region on Sunday evening, hours after PM Modi’s visit to the Valley.

Republic has learnt that the Pulwama encounter took place at the Pahoo village of Pulwama, wherein terrorists were trapped. Three terrorists have been neutralised in the area, and security officials are further carrying out search operations in the region. The operation is likely to conclude soon. The armed forces deployed in the region were on a high alert. They have been conducting anti-terror operations for the last two days to foil the attempts of terrorists to incite fear and instability in the region.

J&K | Three terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit LeT were eliminated in an encounter that broke out in the Pahoo area of Pulwama. Operation in progress: Police



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/KbdbRezNB8 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

Pulwama encounter

Three terrorists were trapped by the army officials in Pulwama after acting on the input generated by Pulwama police regarding their activity in the region. A joint operation was conducted, during which the forces began to cordon and search the area. Three terrorists were later neutralised during a gunfight. In the last 48 hours, eight terrorists have been killed in Kashmir, including the ones who were neutralised in Pulwama. In the last 2 days, security officials in the valley have conducted 40 anti-terror operations. Around 10 terrorists have been slain in Jammu & Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, a suspected explosion was reported in Jammu's Bishnah town, raising fears of a major security challenge in the valley. This is not the first such incident in the past few days. Earlier, multiple incidents of explosions and terrorist attacks have been reported ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival in the UT. The blast took place on open agricultural land in the Laliana village of Bishnah in Jammu. Prior to this, a major terrorist attack was averted by the security forces in Jammu's Sunjwan, where two Pakistani terrorists were killed while a CISF officer was martyred.

Image: PTI