J&K: 3 TRF Terrorists Involved In Targeted Killings Arrested In Pulwama

Three terrorists of The Resistance Front (TRF) have been arrested by the Pulwama Police in Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, one of the terrorists was behind the targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandit businessman Sandeep Mawa's salesman Mohammad Ibrahim Khan. The sources suggest that the arrested terrorists were behind a grenade attack when Home Minister Amit Shah had visited a CRPF camp recently.

In early November, a civilian working as a salesman at a shop owned by a Kashmiri Pandit was killed by suspected militants nearly six kilometres away in the Bohri Kadal area of Srinagar within 24 hours after a policeman was killed in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar. At the same time, his family members suspected that attackers may have mistaken Khan as Mawa. They informed that Mawa was earlier threatened through a letter.

Targeted killing in Srinagar post-Diwali

Mohammad Ibrahim Khan was the second to be killed by terrorists in the valley post the festival of Diwali as the day before the incident, and the terrorists had killed the 29-year-old police constable Tawseef Ahmad Wani in the Batamaloo area.

Since October, Srinagar has been on high alert after ten Hindu civilians were murdered by Islamic terrorists. An additional 5000 paramilitary personnel were deployed by the Centre in the valley.

Earlier on November 5, a day after Diwali, the security forces had launched search operations at the Thanamandi Sarai area. But, the operation was called off later.

Five civilians were killed in separate terrorist attacks in J&K

In early October, terrorists launched four attacks in 36 hours and killed five civilians in Srinagar and Bandipora. According to the sources, minority communities Sikh and Hindus were targeted in the Union Territory. On October 5, within 60 minutes, three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir were killed in separate terrorist attacks. As per the Kashmir Zone Police reports, the first terrorist attack occurred in Srinagar's Iqbal Park area, then near Madina Chowk Lalbazar, and lastly at Bandipora district.

While in another attack, two teachers were dragged from the classroom and shot dead in the terrorist attack in Eidgah Sangam, a downtown area of Srinagar. Teachers identified as Satinder Kaur and Deepak Chand were from Allochi Bagh.

