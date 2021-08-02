J&K: 4 Drones Spotted Near Samba Police Station Region; 32 Drone Attacks Since June 27

In an update to drone sightings in Jammu and Kashmir, four drones were spotted in Samba's Bali Brahmana police station region on Sunday, August 1. With this incident, total drone attacks since June 27 twin blasts sum up to 32. The endless drone attacks have raised tensions among the security forces. Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, and the anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, drone terror attacks are suspected.

Earlier on July 25, a high-level joint security forces meeting was held to review and discuss security preparation in Jammu. The Indian Army, Air Force, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF), Intelligence bureau, and J&K police were part of the meeting.

The meeting was aimed at discussing operational preparedness, coordination, and convergence on issues of mutual interest among the internal security forces.

According to Security force sources, ahead of August 15, drone attacks are planned in the region. Also, some terrorists might use internal links to seek into Indian territory and carry out attacks in the Kashmir valley.

Drone attacks in J&K

On Thursday, July 29, suspected Pakistani drones were spotted hovering in three locations in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to BSF officials, three unidentified lights were spotted simultaneously over Bari-Brahmana, Chiladya, and Gagwal near the international border around 8.30 PM on July 29. The alert security forces fired upon the drones after which they disappeared.

On July 23, a hexacopter drone carrying 5kg of IED (Improvised Explosive Device) was shot down by the J&K police near the border areas of Kanachak. The drone was directed to drop the IEDs to a person who would later plan an attack in the region.

Explosives discovered in J&K

On July 13, about 5 kgs of explosives were dismantled in Jammu's Samba district. This was reported to be a heavy explosive if triggered, would have resulted in a 'high magnitude effect' and evoked irresistible damage.

Earlier on June 27, a 5kg of IED was recovered from a Lashkar terrorist found around 2-3 km away from the Jammu airport. He was arrested after the security forces found him carrying the explosives. This was reposted after the multiple blasts that occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airport on the same day. Two blasts were heard within a gap of 5 minutes, the first blast sound is captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second at 1.43 am.