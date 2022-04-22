J&K: 4 Terrorists Killed In Baramulla; 1 CISF Jawan Martyred In Grenade Attack At Sunjwan

Just two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, four terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Malwah area in North Kashmir's Baramulla district. The encounter that started on Thursday claimed to have got a major success of the year as four terrorists were killed while two more foreign terrorists are believed to be hiding.

According to the reports, the most wanted top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba was among the four terrorists killed. During a gunfight, four soldiers, including an officer and a policeman, were injured.

In another update, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Sunjwan area on Friday, April 22. In the encounter which is still underway, one CISF soldier was martyred while four more suffered injuries in a gunfight near an Army camp on the outskirts of Jammu. In the process, one terrorist has also been elimintated.

Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu Zonetold ANI, "1 security force jawan martyred and 4 jawans injured in the encounter. We had cordoned off the area in the night. Encounter still underway (in Sunjwan area of Jammu). Terrorists seem to have hidden in a house".

Sources informed that magazines and rifles have been found on the rooftop of a house the terrorists are holed in. When a vehicle of CISF was passing through the encounter site for changing of their duty, a terrorist threw a Grenade towards that bus at 6.10 a.m. today. One CISF jawan, ASI S. P. Bathal, was martyred and 3 other jawans are injured.

Based on a piece of specific information received, a search operation was launched about the presence of at least two terrorists belonging to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit.

Now, special forces of Indian Army have been deployed at Sunjwan encounter site.

Sarpanch killed in J&K

Earlier on Friday, terrorists shot dead a sarpanch, Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, in the Goshbugh Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. It is to be noted that this is the fourth such attack on grassroots representatives in the Valley this year.

In March, one sarpanch was killed on the outskirts of Srinagar and two were killed in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

On March 12, the sarpanch of Kulgam’s Audora village, Shabir Ahmad Mir, was killed by suspected militants. Police had said that the sarpanch, who was staying at a hotel in Srinagar “for security reasons”, had left for his village without informing them.

On March 9, Sameer Ahmad Bhat, the sarpanch of Khonmoh village on the outskirts of Srinagar, was shot dead outside his house. While sarpanch at Kulpora village, Mohammad Yaqoob Dar, aged 52, was killed on March 12 when he was on his way home after taking a round of the village.

(Image: ANI)