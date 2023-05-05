J&K: 5 Indian Army Jawans Killed In Terror Attack In Rajouri; Here's What We Know So Far

Five jawans were martyred due to an explosion in the ongoing anti-terror operation in the Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Friday, May 5. Here is a sequence of events that took place.

Earlier, it was reported that two army personnel belonging to Special Forces were killed and four others, including a Major-rank officer, were injured in an explosion triggered by terrorists in a thickly vegetated area in the Kandi forest of Jammu and Kashmir.

It was later announced by the officials that the number of fatalities have increased to five and the mobile internet facilities in Rajouri were also suspended.

“Three more soldiers who were injured earlier have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. A total of five soldiers have lost their lives in the joint operation in Rajouri, J&K,” said the officials.

The Indian Army is conducting continuous intelligence-based operations to curb a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in the Jammu region, an official release stated.

Top officials take stock of situation

Meanwhile, senior officials, including Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh and ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh reached the Kandi area of Rajouri where the search operation is underway.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Director General of Police (DGP), J&K Dilbagh Singh said, "Army senior officers along with senior officials of J&K Police are present at the spot and taking stock of the situation. Unfortunately, we lost some soldiers today. I pay my homage to the martyred soldiers.”

He added, "We are here to take account of the situation. You can see, it’s a very difficult terrain and there’s always a risk in such conditions. The army jawans were successfully conducting the operation, despite such difficult conditions for the past several days. We are inspecting the area and an operation to track down the terrorist is underway.”

JeM claims responsibility of killing jawans

The Pakistani terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed’s front (PAFF) has released a statement claiming responsibility for the killing of 5 Indian Army jawans during a blast in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Rajouri.

(With inputs from agencies)