J&K: 5 Terrorists Including JeM Commander Neutralised In Budgam & Pulwama Encounters

In a development, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander and a Pakistani terrorist among five terrorists associated with terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)and JeM were eliminated by security forces in Jammu & Kashmir. The terrorists were neutralised in two separate encounters that took place in Pulwama and Budgam districts. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani was among those killed in the operation.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Sunday confirmed that the security forces eliminated five terrorists in two encounters in the last 12 hours. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani and a Pakistani JeM terrorist identified as Kafeel/Chotu, who has been active since 2020 in the Pulwama-Shopian area were killed in the encounters. The Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the encounter and called it a ‘success’ for the force.

05 #terrorists of #Pakistan sponsored proscribed #terror outfits LeT & JeM killed in dual #encounters in last 12 hours. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani & a Pakistani terrorist among the killed. Big #success for us: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 30, 2022

“05 terrorists of Pakistan sponsored proscribed terror outfits LeT and JeM killed in dual encounters in last 12 hours. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani and a Pakistani terrorist among the killed. Big success for us: IGP Kashmir,” the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Friday morning. According to the police, four terrorists were killed in an encounter that took place between security forces and terrorists in the Naira area of Pulwama district. Another terrorist was killed in the encounter that took place at the Chrar-i-Sharief area of Budgam.

Following the encounter, the police force also informed that they seized weapons and ammunition from the terrorists. “Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search is going on,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Meanwhile, two Army jawans also were injured in the encounter.

About 135 militants waiting across the border to infiltrate into Kashmir: IG BSF

Earlier this week, BSF Inspector General, Kashmir, Raja Babu Singh said that about 135 terrorists present at launch pads across the border are waiting to infiltrate into India. He, however, asserted that the overall situation at the Line of Control (LoC) is "peaceful" and the infiltration bids were lesser in 2021 in comparison with previous years.

"The overall scenario along the LoC is peaceful. Since the signing of the ceasefire agreement, there has been a general peace all along the LoC in the Kashmir frontier," the BSF officer had said. He informed that in 2021, 58 infiltration bids were made, in which five terrorists were neutralised, 21 returned and one surrendered. "There have been reports that 31 infiltrated in 2021, 130 in 2019, and 36 in 2020," the inspector general (IG) said.

In 2021, the BSF successfully recovered or seized three AK-47 rifles, six nine-mm pistols, 20 hand grenades, 1071 ammunitions, two IEDs and heroin worth Rs 88 crore in different operational incidents.

Image: SHUTTERSTOCK/ ANI