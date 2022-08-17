Last Updated:

SHOCKING | J&K: 6 Bodies Recovered From 2 Houses In Sidhra; 4-member SIT Team Formed To Probe Case

In Jammu and Kashmir, six people have been found dead in Sidhra area and as per the initial investigation, it seems to be a case of suicide by consuming poison

Written By
Astha Singh

RepublicWorld


In a shocking incident, six people have been found dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Sidhra area. According to the sources, the door of the house was locked from the inside when the police officials arrived at the spot after getting the information. As per the initial investigation, it seems to be a case of suicide by consuming poison. 

Republic TV has learnt that the incident took place on Tuesday night at around 10 pm. Police officials rushed to the spot after receiving a phone call.  Six dead bodies have been recovered from two neighbouring houses. The deceased has been identified as--

  • Noor ul Habib
  • Sakina Begum 
  • Sajad Ahmed 
  • Nassema Akhter 
  • Rubina Bano 
  • Zafar Salim 

However, the cause of the death has not been ascertained yet but it has been suspected as a suicide case as the door of the house was closed from inside. The bodies have been now sent for postmortem.

Jammu and Kashmir police have now formed 4 member Special Investigation Team (SIT) which will be headed by SP Rural Sanjay Sharma.

(This is a developing story, more information is awaited)

(Image: RepublicWorld)
 

First Published:
