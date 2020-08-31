J&K: 6 Civilians Injured In Attack On Indian Army Convoy By Terrorists In Baramulla

At least six civilians were injured on Monday after terrorists lobbed a grenade at a convoy of the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla. As per the Police, in Azadgunj area of Baramulla, terrorists lobbed a grenade on security forces which missed the target and exploded in the market area resulting in the injuries to civilians.

“Out of the six, two are seriously injured and have been shifted to Srinagar hospital. The other injured are being treated at a district hospital Baramulla,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. JKP chief Dilbagh Singh claims that the infiltration of terrorists from across the Line of Control (LoC) has reduced to almost 50% this year because of the alertness and proper border management by the Army. “The recruitment of local youth into terror ranks has reduced drastically,” he said.

This year, security forces managed to get back some 16-local youth who earlier was part of terror outfits. All these 16 are now part of the mainstream. To get them back, their families through social media played a bigger role. There has been a huge surge in ceasefire violations (CVFs) by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir this year with 413 instances reported in June only. Official data reveals there have been over 2300 ceasefire violations along the LoC this year. A total of 3168 CFVs were recorded in 2019, and 1629 in 2018.

The government of India led by then Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had entered into a border ceasefire agreement with Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on November 26, 2003. However, according to officials shelling and firing by Pakistani troops since last year is so heavy that virtually it has made the 2003 truce redundant. India shares a 3,323-km-long border with Pakistan, of which 221 km of the IB and 740 km of the LoC fall in Jammu and Kashmir.

