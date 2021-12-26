J&K: 6 Terrorists Neutralised In Less Than 24 Hours After Encounters In Shopian & Pulwama

In a significant boost to the anti-terror operations, the Jammu and Kashmir security forces have now eliminated a total of six terrorists in two separate encounters. The back-to-back anti-terror operations happened in J&K on Saturday. While one encounter took place in Shopian, the other one happened in Pulwama district in a span of just two hours.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the two terrorists gunned down in Shopian belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The two terrorists were eliminated based on the inputs regarding the presence of terror activities in the area received by the forces. Meanwhile, the second gun battle broke out between the forces and the terrorists in Pulwama. This came only a day after the Anantnag encounter where a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was gunned down.

The encounters carried on to Saturday evening and the terrorists were brought down within 24 hours of the first firing. Four more terrorists were neutralised in the anti-terror operation at the Tral area in south Kashmir's Pulwama. The terrorists killed were identified as part of the terror outfit AGH (Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind). The killing comes as a follow-up to 2019 when the security forces damaged the outfit and killed several terrorists in encounters in the region.

Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind terrorists neutralised in Pulwama's Tral

In an official press release, the J&K police shared some of the details of the encounter and stated that during the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given ample opportunities to surrender, however, they denied the surrender opportunities and instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

Notably, the development comes on a day when two additional terrorists were eliminated in the Shopian encounter of the Union Territory. As per the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the encounter began in the Chowgam area of the district at around 3 AM on December 25 and after almost seven hours of gunfight two terrorists were killed. Arms and ammunition have also been recovered. According to the on-ground information collected by Republic TV, the terrorists were given a whole night to surrender but they refused and firing began in the morning.

Anantnag Encounter

On Friday, a terrorist was eliminated by Jammu and Kashmir security forces in the Anantnag encounter on Friday morning. He was later identified as Shehzad who belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit. The deceased terrorist was also involved in a number of killings in the valley and he hailed from Kulgam district of J&K. As per the J&K Police officials, the gunfight broke out on early Friday at the Mumanhal (Arwani) area of South Kashmir. Additionally, an AK-47 and one pistol were also recovered from the slain terrorist along with his body.

