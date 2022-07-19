J&K: 7 Terrorists Arrested, 3 LeT Hideouts Unearthed; Arms & Ammunition Recovered

In a major update, the Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested 7 terrorists in the region. The armed forces also unearthed 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba terror hideouts in Jammu. Along with this, the forces have also at least solved 2 cases where arms and ammunition were dropped across the borders with the help of drones.

Speaking about which, Additional DGP Jammu and Kashmir, Mukesh Singh, stated that the police has busted 3 LeT modules pertaining to terror activities the Additional DGP added that two of these modules were operating from the Rajouri region whereas one of them was active in the Jammu city region.

Mukesh Singh, speaking about the recoveries from the terror outfits, revealed that at least 4 AK-47 rifles, 12 pistols, 16 grenades, 20 sticky bombs, IEDs and other explosives have been nabbed from the terror outfits. The police officer further added that LeT was trying to revive its terror activities again in the Jammu region but because of the intervention of the police officials at the right time, all the plans of the terrorists were foiled.

Objectives of the terrorist revealed by Addl DGP Mukesh Singh

Speaking about the information revealed by the arrested terrorist, the Additional DGP revealed that these people were given 3 objectives, which they had to carry out in the country. It is important to mention that Mukesh Singh revealed that these terrorists crossed the Indian borders and entered the neighbouring country to join the LeT and returned to India with a motive to spread terrorism.

Singh further added that their prime objective was to collect the arms and ammunition which would be dropped by the drones across the borders and provide assistance to the old guards of LeT already residing in the valley. The Jammu police have successfully seized two drones and the forces are currently running a search operation in the valley to capture the hiding terrorist.