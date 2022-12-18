J&K: 82mm Live Mortar Shell Found In Samba; To Be Destroyed In Controlled Explosion

A live 82 mm mortar shell was found in the Jaipur area of Samba in Jammu and Kashmir. The mortar shell was found in the agricultural field in the area.

According to sources, the Bomb Disposal Squad immediately rushed to Samba after receiving information regarding the live mortar shell. Sources confirmed that the mortar shell will be defused using a controlled explosion.

The Bomb Disposal Squad, on the ground, informed that the operation to defuse the live mortar shell will be conducted on December 19 morning as it was getting dark in the area.

Image: Mortar shell found in Jaipur area in Samba district - Source: Republic

According to reports, a mega search operation has been initiated by the Border Security Force (BSF) officials and CRPF jawans in the Samba area.

Earlier on December 9, security forces detected and defused two live mortar shells in Jammu and Kashmir's border districts, Samba and Poonch. Locals in the area informed forces regarding the unexploded mortar shell lying in Chak Faqira village in Samba.