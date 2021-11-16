J&K: ADGP Jammu Zone Visits Poonch And Rajouri; Reviews Security Scenario

As an ongoing counter-terror operation in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu & Kashmir entered day 37, ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh made a visit and reviewed the security scenario. The ADGP Jammu Zone, while at his visit, held meeting with officers from the Civil, Police, Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Reportedly forces are still conducting searches for the terrorists in the dense forests of Poonch-Rajouri.

ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, at the meeting, targeted Pak-sponsored elements calling them out for damaging the peace in the valley. The Indian Army had previously informed the J&K Police that two locals from the Poonch-Rajouri district had provided active support to terrorists and even conspired with them to wage war against the country by conducting unlawful and terrorist activities.

This development arrives amidst reports of forest fires triggered by Pakistan on Tuesday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch J&K to aid the infiltration of terrorists. The fire has been reported in the Digwar sector of Poonch.

Intelligence agencies apprised about the security scenario in the Poonch-Rajouri: ADGP Jammu

ADG Jammu Mukesh Singh, upon his visit to the Poonch-Rajouri districts of J&K, stated that enhanced security measures and proactive CT operations would be taken up to neutralise the terrorists hiding in both districts. ADG Singh emphasised the collective measures to tackle security situations and subversive acts by the terrorists and their masters across the border. The ADGP also directed the concerned officers to keep close surveillance of the activities of overground workers (OGW).

ADGP Singh urges for heightened vigilance around the border

ADGP Singh, while subjecting to the recent encounters that the districts had witnessed, put particular emphasis on coordination with CAPFs to carry out counter-terrorism ops. While stressing the need for enhanced security measures and proactive CT operations, ADGP Singh criticised the role of Pak sponsored elements attempts in disturbing the peace of the valley and the way people lead their normal life here. ADGP Singh also indicated maintaining high vigilance on the border, which would further help to prevent infiltration attempts. Reactivation of Border police posts was another point emphasised upon in this security review meet in Poonch-Rajouri.

Image: Republic World