J&K Admin Announces Rs 5 Lakh Insurance For Horses, Ponies For Amarnath Yatra Services

Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, instructions have been given to increase the registration of labourers, horses and ponies followed by other measures that have to be taken before June 14, 2022. The series of instructions came after a meeting which was chaired by Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Saturday.

During the meeting, the Kashmir Div Com asked the officers of the Labour and Animal Husbandry Departments to get the registration work completed within the provided deadline. While the Assistant Labour Commissioners and District Animal Husbandry officers were directed to conduct camps in multiple districts to get labourers and ponies registered, the Deputy Director Animal Husbandry Department, Jammu was also instructed to register ponies coming from Marwah Wadwan, Dacchan areas and the other seven districts of the Jammu division.

In another major announcement, Div Com Pole further also said that a year-round insurance cover shall be provided for all the horses and ponies for their services during the yatra. As a part of the horse insurance announced on Saturday, a full-year insurance cover of Rs 5 lakhs will be extended to the animals.

Instructions given to identify feed shops and medical checkups for animals before Amarnath Yatra

Apart from these, some other factors stressed during the meeting included identification of feed shops for animals on both routes to Amarnath cave and medical checkups of animals before registrations to ensure good health and a safe trip. Pole also directed concerned district officers to depute staff for assisting the department in Ganderbal and Anantnag for smooth execution of activities.

“Ensure that the pilgrims are not overcharged by service providers. Also, conduct labour welfare camps at the service station of Amarnath Yatra,” he added.

In the meantime, while the officers of the Labour Department have been directed to register at least 16,000 labourers to achieve the target of 25,000 during the yatra, the Div Com has also asked the Animal Husbandry Department to register an additional 5000 ponies to provide services to the pilgrims.

Notably, while preparations are underway for the 43-day-long yatra to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, security measures are being also checked. A senior government official also reviewed the facilities for the yatra and further asked to ensure swift passage at checkpoints.

Image: ANI