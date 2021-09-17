J&K Admin makes vigilance Clearance Mandatory For employees Seeking Passport

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has made vigilance clearance mandatory for its employees who are seeking a passport. In a circular, the General Administration Department (GAD) has asked all administrative secretaries and heads of departments to issue a no-objection certificate to employees seeking a passport only after getting a vigilance clearance in this respect.

The circular was issued in line with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Government of India, in February last year for those employees who wish to seek a passport.

As per the guidelines, it was made mandatory to seek fresh vigilance clearance for issuance of a passport by the Ministry of External Affairs. The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Jammu and Kashmir had also sounded the administration that the existing mechanism provided for the issuance of a passport even to those employees against whom vigilance cases were registered.

“Thus, there is urgent necessity to instruct all administrative departments to issue NOC for issuance of passport only on the basis of vigilance clearance,” the circular said.

Pertinently on August 1, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police issued an order, denying security clearance for passport and other government services to all those involved in “law and order and stone-pelting cases.”

On March 3, a circular was issued by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, the Commissioner-Secretary of the General Administration Department, it was pointed out that a CID security clearance was made mandatory for new entrants to draw salary or allowance in separate orders in 1997 and 2016.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image: Pixabay)