J&K Admin Notifies 21 Crafts As 'Notified Handicrafts' With Aim Of Boosting Local Artisans

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has notified 21 more crafts from Kashmir as “Notified Handicrafts” with the aim of boosting the local artisans. This comes after the Union Territory successfully hosted the G20 Tourism meet recently.

“Sozni Embroidery, Staple Embroidery, Handmade Aromatics, Handmade Soap Calligraphy, Painting, Khatamband, Paper Pulp, Kharadi, Glazed Pottery, Katas, Copperware Engraving, Copperware Sakhta, Pottery, Handicrafts Furniture, Handmade Aromatics, Handmade Soap, Filigree, Mosaic Craft, Wagguv, Shikara, Willow Bat, Innovative Crafts.'' Besides these, 21 crafts of Kashmir, 10 crafts of Jammu have also been declared as “Notified Crafts”.

(Handcrafted Sozni Embroidery)

“Notification of these crafts was a long-pending demand of the artisans associated with these crafts and it will help us (artisans) to gain a sense of pride and identity,” said a local weaver, Javed Ahmed Rangrez.

“It will also help artisans to get access to various government support programs. We can avail the Artisan/Weavers Credit scheme, Karkhandar scheme, Assistance under the Cooperative Act, MUDRA Scheme and educational benefits for our kins,” he added.

(Women working on Tapesraty embroidery)

The move has come at the time when the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir is pitching hard for Geographical Indication (GI) of all the indigenous crafts of Kashmir Valley.

The concerned department is taking many initiatives in reaching out to the artisans in Kashmir. Proactive marketing, curbs on fake handicraft products, special incentives to artisans, and operationalising of GI-system for Handicrafts are some of the major ongoing initiatives that are underway.

DIFFERENT FORMS OF ART IN KASHMIR

In Kashmir, Papier-mache is a distinct art form that has been a part of the region's cultural heritage for centuries. Kashmiri papier-mache items, jewellery boxes, pen stands, coasters, decorative bowls, flower vases, lamp shades, trays, and photo frames have good demand both inside and outside Kashmir.

(A woman working on Papier-mache art)

“The Kashmiri papier-mache art is a unique cultural heritage and is gaining global recognition due to the efforts of both the diaspora and the people associated with the craft. Papier Mache being listed under "Notified Handicrafts'' is good news for the artisans associated with the community,” a local Papier–mache artisan, said Syed Aijaz of Hawala area of Srinagar.

(Croceries and artwork made with Papier-mache art)

Kashmir Willow that too have been ‘Notified in the list’ are the only types of wood used to make cricket bats. More than 100-year-old cricket bat industry in Kashmir valley now becomes the biggest competitor for the famous English willow cricket bats. Most of the cricket-playing nations are picking up ‘Made-in-Kashmir bats’ and the demand has risen enormously.

Kashmir willow bat quality is the best while the pricing is low as compared to the bats made of English Willow. “The Kashmir Willow bats cost around Rs 10,000-Rs 12,000 each, whereas the English Willow bats are priced around Rs 1 lakh each. "30 lakh bats are being made every year and our industry's annual turnover was approximately around Rs 300 crore in the financial year of 2022-2023," Fawzal Kabeer, Vice President of Cricket Bat Manufacturing Association of Kashmir, stressed on industry data.

(A Kashmiri worker preparing a willow bat)

Kashmir Willow bats are admired for its quality; the skilled bat-makers of the valley have refined their craft since the 19th century and are spread in the villages - Bijbehara, Charsoo, Sethar Sangam, Halmulah, Sangam, Pujteng, Mirzapor and Sethar in Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

Similarly, Waguv is an ancient Kashmiri craft of mat making which dates back to the 18th century. It is eco-friendly and involves entwining reed and rice straw together in perfect blend to create a piece of flooring that provides warmth in winters and a cooling effect in summers.

Waguv is not only confined to house matting. Those who live in houseboats have traditionally both made and used mats. Waguv mats are placed under bedding and carpets to provide additional warmth.

However, with the advent of modern carpets, Wagguv art has almost vanished in Kashmir. Though, the government is trying this form of art and it's being promoted as showpieces for luxurious spaces.

(Woodwork crafted with Khatamband Art)

In the last few years, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has organised regular buyer-seller meets; marketing, promotion and publicity of handicraft products in the markets across the Gulf countries. All the steps that have been taken are aimed at putting J&K on the top and the common man is the largest beneficiary.