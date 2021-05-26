J&K Admin Rules Out COVID Vaccine Wastage; Glitch Due To Non-updation Of COVAXIN Batches

Jammu and Kashmir Health Department on Wednesday said that the data shown by the Union Government about the wastage of Coronavirus vaccine in the Union Territory is due to ‘some technical snag’ and the same will be rectified by end of this week.

Dr. Shahid Hussain, Nodal Officer Vaccination J&K while speaking to Republic World said, "Till date, Jammu and Kashmir has administered more than 30 lakh COVID19 vaccine doses starting from 16 January. Vaccination was started with Health Care Workers, Front line workers, and extended to 60 years and above and 45+ people with co-morbidities and later to all population of 45 plus population. As of today, Covishield Vaccine wastage is 1.7% which is good as compared to other states. Data of some batches of COVAXIN was not uploaded due to some technical reasons and our teams are working round the clock to rectify the same and have bought wastage percentage to 5.9% as of today morning. Hopefully By the end of this week, it will be normal."

Another official, on the condition of anonymity, said, “There is negligible wastage of coronavirus vaccine across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The data that has been shared by the Union Government will be rectified as we will upload all the data soon and things will be clear. In last few days, there was massive vaccination going on and data of some batches wasn’t uploaded which led to this.”

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its official communication on Wednesday said, "Whereas States has been urged repeatedly to keep vaccine wastage below 1%, many States such as Jharkhand (37.3%), Chhattisgarh (30.2%), Tamil Nadu (15.5%), Jammu and Kashmir (10.8%), Madhya Pradesh (10.7%) are reporting much higher wastage than the national average (6.3%)”.

Jammu and Kashmir Government has deployed senior IAS Officer Sheetal Nanda for COVID19 containment efforts in 10 districts of the Jammu region. The order said, “Sheetal Nanda, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department is hereby deployed with the Health and Medical Education Department for performing COVID containment related work at Jammu in place of Mr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, IAS, Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department. The officer shall oversee all COVID containment-related work at Jammu as assigned to her by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department.”

In the past 24 hours, 2964 new Coronavirus (COVID-19 were reported from Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of active positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 44918 .Also 53 COVID-19 deaths have been reported,33 from Jammu Division and 20 from Kashmir Division.

(Image Credits: PTI)