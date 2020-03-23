J&K Admin Restricts Inter-district Movement Of Vehicles, Rs 40 Crore Released For Measures

In a significant decision, the Jammu and Kashmir government decided that interstate borders with Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh would be completely sealed. “Not only interstate borders would be sealed but the inter-district movement of vehicles would also be limited as per requirement,” said Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P. K. Pole.

J&K govt announces Rs 40 crore for preventive measures

However, he was quick to add that, “all essential vehicles would ply normally and National Highway Jammu-Srinagar would also be regulated.” Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir government today announced to release additional Rs 40 Crore to Deputy Commissioners across the Union Territory for preventive measures.

Government spokesman Rohit Kansal informed in a tweet that Rs 40 Crore will be released additionally to DCs, adding that Rs one lakh to be released for Public Health Engineering (PHE) to augment water supply. He further said that Rs 50 lakhs each to be released for Jammu and Srinagar corporations to support sanitation efforts."#COVID19 #Jammu And Kashmir #Fight against Corona Rs. 40 crores to be released additionally to DCs, he tweeted."

“Rs 1 crore for the PHE department to augment water supply. Rs 50 lakhs each for Jammu and Srinagar corporations to support sanitation efforts. Treasuries to function," Rohit Kansal tweeted. It is pertinent to mention that, authorities in the valley have also suspended the train service in Kashmir till March 31 as a precautionary measure in the wake of the detection of the first coronavirus case in the valley.

“In view of the apprehensions of the spread of coronavirus in the valley, as a precautionary measure, the rail services between Banihal and Baramulla have been suspended with an immediate effect,” a railway official said. He added that the suspension will remain in force till March 31. Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir has also imposed a ban on all forms of public transport within Srinagar city while also banning entry of any public transport vehicle from adjoining districts of the summer capital of the union territory.

