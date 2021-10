J&K Admin To Rename Roads, Schools & Other Infra After Prominent Martyrs, Eminent Persons

In a key development, the Jammu and Kashmir administration under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday approved the naming of schools, roads and buildings after martyrs and eminent persons as part of the ongoing “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations.

The decision to rename public infrastructure after martyrs was taken by LG Sinha at a meeting of the administrative council, headed by him.

“As a mark of respect and acknowledgement of the exceptional contributions towards the security and development of the Union territory, certain public infrastructure will be renamed after the martyrs and living legends from Jammu and Kashmir,” a statement from the government said.

Public infrastructure in J&K to be renamed after following martyrs

In Jammu province, the infrastructure will be renamed after Lieutenant Nb Sub. Chuni Lal, Lieutenant. Rfn. Suraj Parkash, Lt. HC Sanjeevan Singh, Lt. SPO Barket Ali, Late HC/GD Talib, Late Captain Sanjay Arya, Dy. SP Aman Thakur, Sh. Bansi Lal, Sh. Sudesh Kumar, Dy.S.P. Gulbadhan Singh, SI Sethi Ram, Ct. Dheeraj Kohli, Ct. Raj Kumar, Ct. Jagdev Singh, Shaheed Parshotam Singh, Major Arvind Bajala, Havaldar Sh. Raj Singh, Naik, Yog Raj Singh, Sepoy, Bua Ditta Singh, Subedar (Honorary captain) Dina Nath, Naib Subedar Joginder Nath, Naik, Govind Ram, Jamedar, Parkash Singh, Havaldar, Sartool Singh, Ct/Dvr. Darshan Kumar, Ct. Shamim Ahmed Belt, Ct. Nisar Ahmed, Nb Sub Mehrajudin Butt, Shaheed Om Nath, HC. Raghu Nath, Ct. Madan Lal, Lnk Laxman Dass, Babu Ram, Dy. SP Manjit Singh, Shri Krishan Chand, Shri Chhote Shah, Shri Radha Krishan, Shaheed Ghani Sham Khajuria, Late Nb Sub Lekh Raj, Late Hav Babu Ram Choudhary, Late Rfn Kulwant Raj, Sep. Joginder Singh, Ct Naseeb Singh, Ct Delhair Singh, Ct Mohd Iqbal, CT/Driver Mushtaq Ahmad, LN Ranjit Singh, Sgct. Kamal Kishore, HC Gulab Singh, SPO Diwan Singh, SPO Abdul Rashid, SPO Jalal Din, SPO Ghulam Mohi – ud –Din, Late Lt Sushil Khajuria, Late H/Capt. Dharub Singh, Late Haveldar Raghubir Singh, Late Rfn Rajneesh Kumar, Late HC Manohar Lal, Gurdeep Singh SM, Shri Pandit Prem Nath Dogra, Dr Padma Sachdeva, Capt. Tushar Mahajan, Nk Rajeshwar Singh, Nk Nek Singh, Const. Mohd Kabir, Const. Rajinder Kumar, Inspector Kamal Singh, Sep Jagat Ram, Rfn Gulam Mohd Khan, Const. Raj Kumar and Const. Govind Singh.

In the Kashmir region, the brave hearts include Shri Ravi Jee, Ct Mohd Amin Wagay, Ct Shabir Ahmad Ahanger, Reyaz Ahmad Lone, Martyr HC Shri Mohammad Shafi, Martyr Manzoor Ahmad Naik, Martyr Dost Mohammad, Martyr Niyaz Ahmad Dar, Martyr Dy. SP S. Jagtar Singh, Martyr NK, Ghulam Mohd Khan, Martyr Rfn, Mohd Safeer Khan, Constable Shri Abdul Rashid Wani, Constable Shri Abdul Rashid Mir, Martyr ASI Shri Sakhi Akbar, Martyr SgCt Shri Bal Kishan Koul, Para Trooper Shabir Ahmad Malik, Late L/NK Nazir Ahmed Wani, Martyr Inspector Shri Mohammad Altaf Dar, Ab Rashid Kalas, Naseer Ahmad Kolie, Gh.Mustafa Barah, Mohammad Altaf, Ghulam Mohammad, Sheraz Ahmad, Shri Mohd Lateef Gojar, Mohd Amin Bhat, Mahraj Krishan Bhat, Late Rfn, Abdul Hameed Chara, Arshad Khan, Javid Iqbal, Late Habibullah Bhat alias Hamidi Kashmiri, Late Akhtar Mohiuddin, Late Moti Lal Kemu, Late Moti Lal Saqi, Late Raj Begum, Late Pran Krishan Kaul, Late Ghulam Mohd. Saznawaz.