J&K Administration Apprehends 168 Rohingya Refugees, Moved To 'sub-jail' In Kathua

The administration of Jammu and Kashmir 'apprehended' at least 168 Rohingya refugees in Jammu, on Saturday. The development comes a day after the Home Department issued a notification on March 5 under Section 3(2)e of Foreigners Act, and set up "holding centres" in Hiranagar of Kathua in J&K, that will house the Rohingyas who are illegally staying in the Valley. The 168 also include children and women, who will be kept in this sub-jail that the government calls "holding centres".

A senior government official on condition of anonymity has said that the refugees will be subjected to a verification process going by the prescribed guidelines as per the Government of India, at the holding centres. The government intends to deport these Rohingyas back to the land where they belong, post verification.

Holding centre to house 250 Rohingyas



The holding centre in Jammu is built to accommodate 250 inmates, where nearly 168 Rohingyas were ferried last week on Saturday, in buses. The holding centre is a "sub-jail" that was readied a week before Rohingyas were shifted here. The prisoners and undertrials in this sub-jail were shifted to other prisons of Jammu.

The senior government official further said "The Rohingya refugees who have been rounded up, were not carrying valid passports needed in terms of Section (3) of the Passports Act. We are in the process of tracking more such Rohingyas in the valley who will face the verification process."

It has to be noted that there are at least 40,000 Rohingyas who have found shelter in India, apart from Bangladesh, after the 2015 massacre in Myanmar that forced them out of the Rakhine state. Thousands of Rohingyas were killed by the forces in Myanmar as the latter called it "ethnic cleansing" and allegedly did not even spare the children and women. Millions of Rohingyas fled the country fearing for their lives.

'They need protection, not persecution'



While Bangladesh became the primary shelter for Rohingyas, several moved to India. However, a crackdown to apprehend Rohingyas in India was also launched under the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. Recently, the South Asia Director of Human Rights Watch, Meenakshi Ganguly told a leading US daily "Rohingyas have been targetted time and again since 2014, for political reasons. India is well aware that the Rohingyas are one of the most persecuted minorities globally. While close to a million have sought shelter in Bangladesh, a few that arrived in India need protection and not persecution. It is India's responsibility under the refugee's convention as well," Ganguly had stressed.

It also has to be noted that very recently, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti expressed India's concern over displaced Rohingyas, at the informal UN General Assembly meeting that was held on police brutality going on in Myanmar. Tirumuti had said "India has a significant role to play in the early return of displaced Rohingyas. We have been counseling our partner nations on the need to have a balanced and constructive approach to the issue. The mobilisation of support for the developmental needs of the local people is crucial for this."

However, the Rohingyas that fled the bloodshed in 2015, are still skeptical over a return to their home state. Meanwhile, the United Nations is also working in collaboration with the international community, so the Rohingyas can return to their home nation.

