J&K: Administration Begins Preparation To Battle Possible Third Wave Of COVID-19

After battling the second wave of COVID-19, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has ramped up steps to ensure preparations for the possible third wave of COVID-19. The administration has set up random testing campaigns in different panchayats of the Union Territory to keep a check on increasing cases. According to the Government advisory, the third wave of coronavirus may hit the country in September.

A Local Block Officer monitoring a testing campaign site informed Republic TV that steps have been augmented in the rural areas as in the second wave more cases were reported from there.

"Random camps have been set in different panchayats to keep a check on cases as rural areas were reporting higher number of cases. People traveling in the area are randomly getting tested, moreover, if anyone in the village faces any symptoms then they can get themselves tested here," said Mayank Chalotra.

On-ground visuals show officials not only carrying out random tests but also providing COVID relief care kits made by the Jammu and Kashmir Government for citizens getting themselves tested. The COVID graph in the territory is declining, however, the administration is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the future.

J&K constitutes a 10-member committee for possible third COVID-19 wave

Earlier in May, the Jammu and Kashmir government had constituted a ten-member committee to formulate an action plan for tackling a possible third wave of COVID-19. The decision of forming the committee was taken by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in consultation with the Crisis Management Group for COVID-19 and is said to include the top health officials of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir including the director of AIIMS Jammu. It is to be headed by Dr. M.S. Khuroo, Ex-Director, SKIMS Soura, Srinagar.

COVID-19 cases in J&K

On Monday, the Union Territory reported 599 fresh COVID-19 cases with nine fatalities. As many as 2,139 patients recovered from the disease taking the total recovery to 290,284. Currently, there are 13,532 active cases, out of which 4,974 are from the Jammu division and 8,558 from the Kashmir division.