J&K Administration Making Efforts To Resolve Grievances of People: Govt

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has been making coordinated efforts in order to resolve the grievances of people of Jammu and Kashmir. The Department of Information and Public Relations has taken to Twitter to apprise on the matter.

pic.twitter.com/PvJ6zShtZL — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) February 3, 2020

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan had released 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' theme-based diary of State Resource Centre for Women Development. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu had also said that committed to strengthening the socio-economic fabric of Jammu and Kashmir while being open to the ideas which can take this march forward and is working tirelessly towards the welfare of the people and a discernible change would be visible on the ground in the union territory in the next few months.

'Entrepreneurs drive economic engine'

Murmu also said that the government alone cannot sustain the economy and it is the entrepreneurs who drive the economic engine of a country, emphasising that the dream of a five trillion USD economy will be a reality if the energy of youth is harnessed to its full potential.

The Lieutenant Governor added that there is no dearth of talent and only a little hand-holding of the youth is required to give them a purposeful direction. In saying so, he advised the officials from the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India to ensure advanced skill development and specialised training to the youth in order to be on par with the emerging requirements.

In a boost to entrepreneurship and silk farming in the Jammu region, the Lt Governor inaugurated the newly-constructed, state-of-the-art administrative cum faculty block of the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), besides a government silk weaving factory and silk filatures facility at Bari Brahmana.

