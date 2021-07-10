J&K Administration Nominates Nodal Officers For Assistance Of Delimitation Commission

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday nominated nodal officers with the Delimitation Commission at the district level for providing timely information to it and receiving representations from stakeholders. In an order issued by the General Administration Department, one officer has been nominated in each of the 20 districts of the union territory for liaisoning with the commission, which wrapped its four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Friday during which it interacted with political parties and district administrations.

J&K administration nominates nodal officers

The order said the nodal officers shall be responsible for assisting the deputy commissioners in providing timely information as may be sought by the commission. The nodal officers shall receive representations from stakeholders for submission to the commission and shall also be responsible for any other work as may be assigned by the commission, the order read.

Earlier on Friday, the Delimitation Commission headed by Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai concluded the four-day visit to J-K to gather first-hand inputs on the conduct of the exercise to redraw constituencies and carve out new ones in the UT. Except for the Peoples Democratic Party and the Awami National Conference, the commission interacted with all political parties and officials concerned during the visit.

Justice (retd) Desai has assured the exercise would be transparent and completed by following due process as laid down in the law.

J&K delimitation process

Referring to the demarcation of boundaries of Parliamentary or Assembly constituencies, the delimitation process is carried out at regular intervals to ensure that each constituency has approximately an equal number of voters. It is usually done when a state is divided which is the case with J&K, which was split into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Elections have not been held in the state since the dissolution of the state Assembly on November 21, 2018. As per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of J&K shall be increased from 107 to 114.

The delimitation of the constituencies will be determined by the EC in accordance with multiple factors. On February 18, 2020, the Ministry of Legislative Affairs requested Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to nominate a member to the “proposed” Delimitation Commission for J&K. Subsequently, the EC mentioned that Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra had been selected as the CEC’s nominee.

As per the government notification dated March 6, 2020, retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai and the State Election Commissioner of the concerned state or Union Territory were appointed as the other two members of the Delimitation Commission. On May 26, three JKNC Lok Sabha MPs Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi, Akbar Lone, and two BJP MPs Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore were nominated by the Ministry of Home Affairs as associate members of the Delimitation Commission to assist the three-member panel. However, the NC parliamentarians have not participated in any meetings so far.

(Image: PTI)