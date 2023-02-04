J&K Administration Sensitive To Issues Faced By Kashmiri Pandits, Doors Always Open For Them: LG Manoj Sinha

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is sensitive to the issues faced by migrant Kashmiri Pandits, including those employed under the prime minister's package, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday, asserting that his doors are always open for them.

Sinha inaugurated a special governance camp at the Jagti Colony here and addressed a gathering of people of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the "insensitive" approach of the LG administration towards the "plight" of Kashmiri Pandit employees, Sinha said, "The administration is sensitive to the issues of Kashmiri migrant families and PM Package employees." "Few unfortunate incidents had occurred. Those attacks were not only on individuals but also on the integrity of India," he said. The Lt governor was talking about the killing of Kashmiri Pandit community members by terrorists in the Valley last year.

A handful of people were targeting innocent civilians at the behest of the neighbouring country, he alleged.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, we are working with full sensitivity and commitment to address all the issues," the Lt governor added.

Gandhi, in his letter to Modi, had said, "At a time when the Kashmiri Pandits are pleading for their safety... and expecting sympathy and affection from the government, use of words like 'beggars' by the Lt Governor for them is irresponsible. Prime Minister, you may not be familiar with the insensitive style of functioning of the administration." Strongly refuting the charge, Sinha asserted that he has never made any such statement and it was attributed to him with "malicious intent".

"It is completely fabricated and full of lies. I have never used such words for anyone in my entire life. It is my firm belief that anyone who needs help should always be given priority. My doors are open 24 hours for those who have any problem," the Lt Governor added.

He said many PM Package employees who had fled to Jammu in May last year following targeted killings by terrorists have resumed their duties in the Valley, and orders have been issued to release their pending salaries without delay.

The Lt Governor said the administration and the security forces are working with dedication to ensure the safety of the community.

The 12-day governance camp at six locations is aimed at ensuring 100 per cent saturation of social security schemes for Kashmiri migrants. Eighteen departments have put up their stalls at the camp, including facilities for the youth to enrol themselves for self-employment, skilling and up-skilling.

Sinha said almost all posts under the PM Package have been filled and the Union territory administration has made all arrangements for the construction of 6,000 dwellings.

"Except two, construction is underway on all sites. I am personally monitoring the progress. By this April, 1,200 houses and till December, 2,700 houses will be ready. All the pending promotions were completed recently. The process of promotion from non-gazetted to gazetted posts is going on, and I hope it will be completed by the end of this month," he said.

He further said that 80-85 per cent of PM Package employees have been posted at district headquarters. "Some are posted at tehsil headquarters... We have ensured that no one is posted at any office or school situated in a remote isolated area."