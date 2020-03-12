J&K Administration Steps Up Its Fight Against Spread Of Covid-19

The administration of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has taken various measures to fight the spread of coronavirus here with the latest step being that All Public Darbars and Public meetings have been put in abeyance till March 31.

As per the officials, all the Public Darbars of the government officials and the advisors of the Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor GC Murmu have been put under abeyance till March 31, this measure has been taken in order to control the spread of the Covid 19 in the union territory.

The administration has taken several measures to ensure including the closure of the schools, cinemas and other institutions so as to ensure that the disease does not spread in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rohit Kansal, one of the senior-most IAS officers, who is also the spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir administration is at the forefront leading the information campaign to educate people on how to fight the spread of the disease here.

As per the official, so far one patient with a travel history to Iran has been tested positive whereas the samples of 26 people have tested negative.

Over 1200 people in Jammu and Kashmir with a travel history have been put under active surveillance some of these people had come in contact with the patient who has tested positive with Covid-19.

Travel advisory

As per the health bulletin issued by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in the UT of J&K till March 10, 2020, 705 people with a travel history and persons in contact with the suspected cases have been put under surveillance. 49 people have been put in Home Quarantine (including Yatri Bhawan, Jammu), Nine have been quarantined in the hospital, 53 under home surveillance and 150 people have completed their 28 days surveillance period.

While out of 56 samples taken 26 have tested negative, one positive report of 29 is still awaited. Amongst the measures taken by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, the authorities have also decided that all the coaching centers in Jammu district will also remain closed till March 31.

The authorities on Wednesday also decided to close all the cinema halls in all the ten districts of Jammu province till March 31. The government has also decided that all primary schools and Anganwari centers in the five districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, and Udhampur will also remain closed till March 31. The authorities have appealed to the people to avoid gatherings and unnecessary travel.

