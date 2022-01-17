J&K administration takes back premises of Kashmir Press Club amid factionalism

Srinagar, Jan 17 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday took back the premises allotted to Kashmir Press Club here in the wake of factionalism that erupted in the largest journalists' body in the valley last week.

"In view of the unpleasant developments and dissensions between various groups of journalists, it has been decided that the allotment of the premises at Polo View to the now-deregistered Kashmir Press Club be cancelled and the control of land and buildings situated at Polo View, Srinagar which belong to the Estates Department be reverted to the said department," the administration said in a press release.

Kashmir Press Club witnessed unfamiliar activities when a few journalists accompanied by policemen reached there on Saturday and claimed to be its "new management", a day after the administration put its registration "in abeyance".

The journalists had released a statement to the media stating that "some journalist forums" had chosen them to be new office-bearers, a claim contested by nine journalist associations from the valley. PTI MIJ SMN SMN

