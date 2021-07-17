J&K: After Hizbul Chief's Sons, More Employees Linked To Terror Groups To Be Terminated

After 11 government employees, including two sons of one of the most wanted terrorists Syed Salahuddin, were sacked from their government jobs, now sources from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) have informed Republic Media Network that more such actions will be taken against employees with terror links. Reportedly, the process is underway to terminate 20 more such employees identified by the administration. The investigation is being carried out by the CID's special task force, which is headed by the intelligence chief of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources also added that the security officials have given a go-ahead after the matter was reviewed in the meeting of the Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) of Jammu and Kashmir. The employees are suspected to be part of the international community and have links with terrorist activities.

BJP demands NIA probe

Demanding the "Anti-National Employees" probe to be handed over to NIA, the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) Kashmir leader Vikram Randhawa said that the salaries withdrawn by alleged miscreants should be recovered with interest and their properties must also be seized.

"Who knows to what extent they were involved in Anti India activities and with whom they share important documents," questioned the BJP leader while hailing LG Manoj Sinha for taking strict actions.

Hizbul chief's sons sacked from government jobs

The sons of Syed Salahudin, one of the most wanted terrorists and founder of Hizbul Mujahideen, were axed by the J&K Committee on July 10. Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf were said to be involved in terror-funding activities. According to the NIA, both the persons were involved in raising, receiving, collecting, and transferring funds through Hawala transactions for the terror activities of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Another sacked government employee with terror link was Naaz Mhammad Allaie, an Orderly of the Health Department. He was an Over Ground Worker of HM and has a history of direct involvement in terrorist activities, the committee said. Two dreaded terrorists were harboured by him at his residence.

Besides them, two employees of the Education Department - Jabbar Ahmad Paray and Nisar Ahmad Tantray - were also terminated for their active involvement in furthering the secessionist agenda unleashed by the sponsors from Pakistan and are Jamat-e-Islami ideologists.