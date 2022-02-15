J&K: After Igloo Cafe, Snow Sculpture Of Taj Mahal Becomes Latest Tourist Attraction

The latest tourist attraction in Jammu and Kashmir boasts of a snow sculpture of the Taj Mahal, adding to the fleet of appealing spots in Gulmarg. The latest replica of one of the 'seven wonders of the world' is erected days after the first igloo cafe opened in the J&K district, which recorded a notable tourist influx on the day of its opening.

With the objective to make Gulmarg a tourist destination, the tourist department recently coined means to gather more public in the region. Needless to say, J&K already tops the list of tourist spots, especially for snow admirers.

Taj Mahal's snow sculpture in J&K's Gulmarg attracts tourists

Developed by the members of the hotel Grand Mumtaz, the snow-clad Taj Mahal was built in a span of 17 days with zero material cost. The said structure is at a height of 16 feet while covering an area of 24 feet and images shared by ANI showed tourists flocking the spot and attempting to click photographs.

"We wanted to create some resemblance with the name of the hotel, keeping in mind to create something that can be talked about for a long time. We wanted to make it memorable for people. Approximately 100 hours of time has gone into this. This place has already become a centre of attraction for tourists, the General Manager of the Grand Mumtaz hotel told ANI.

The head of the 4-member team which developed the Taj Mahal sculpture, Yusuf Baba, clarified that no other material other than snow was utilised in the process and that tourists have begun to reach the spot already.

A tourist told ANI, "I urge people to come and experience the grandeur and beauty of this place. You will be mesmerised by it," adding that COVID-19 protocols are adhered to.

Gulmarg Igloo Cafe

Gulmarg's 'Snoglu' has snow-capped tables, each meant for four people, that are carved in a circular fashion to serve 40 people at a time. The cafe opened on February 7 and already recorded an inflow of tourists.

"The cafe has a thickness of five feet, and the owner hopes that it stands till March 15, after which I plan to close it for the public", creator of the Igloo cafe 'Snoglu', Syed Wasim Shah said to ANI.

While another member of Snoglu, Mahur said, "It's world's largest Igloo cafe. We've applied for World record, process on. The last world record is from Switzerland in 2016, we've surpassed that. It's 37.5 feet tall & 44.5 feet diameter".