J&K: Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra, DGP Reviews Security Arrangements & Deployment Of Personnel

As Amarnath Yatra is to commence on June 30, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials from the Police, the Army, and the CAPFs to review the security arrangements and deployment of personnel for the yatra. The meeting held on Friday, May 27, deliberated on various issues including security of camps, communication network, regulation of traffic management on the national highways and other roads, parking of vehicles, and deployment of forces on both the yatra routes of Pahalgam and Baltal.

To ensure safety during the yatra, the camps and routes of the pilgrimage are secured and checked at the earliest and further sufficient manpower will be deployed in advance. The Police forces will deploy rescue teams at various places to provide necessary assistance to the pilgrims.

Special focus on sensitive locations

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh stressed that in order to achieve better results, the officers present in the meeting should maintain close coordination with their ranks and other security agencies. Dilbag Singh further called for an effective mechanism and planning for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the pilgrimage. Officers were directed to ensure special focus is given to sensitive locations and base camps while putting in place the security arrangements.

To make the journey easy for the pilgrims, the DGP has directed that the identified routes of travel and movement, Do’s and Don’ts for the pilgrims, and helpline numbers should be made public and be circulated through every possible medium.

It is learned that along with sufficient manpower, adequate logistics with regards to mobility, CCTVs and other security gadgets will be made available. DGP Dilbag Singh said that to tackle any natural calamity, adequate arrangements with regard to disaster management should be made.

Amarnath Yatra 2022

The annual Amarnath Yatra 2022 is all set to resume this year after a two-year hiatus following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to commence on June 30 and conclude on August 11.

Yatender Kumar, Deputy General Manager of Punjab National Bank, Jammu said, "The process of 'Yatri' registration for Amarnath Yatra began at the 316 branches of Punjab National Bank on April 11 and will continue till June 30. Yatris who had registered last year have to give ₹ 20 extra for the fee, which was ₹ 100 last, while it's ₹ 120 now".

