J&K: Al-Badr Chief Ganie Khwaja Neutralised In Sopore Encounter

A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was gunned down by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore district on Tuesday. As per sources, Al-Badr Chief Ganie Khwaja was neutralized in an encounter by the Special Operations Group (SoG) Sopore. The terrorist is said to be active since 2018 and had also been involved in many civilian killings. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered have been recovered by the forces.

Sopore police killed Al-Badre Chief Ganie Khwaja (in pic) in an encounter just now. A big success: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar pic.twitter.com/31PFqjFDMA — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021

In the last week of February, the Jammu and Kashmir police had arrested another Al Badr terrorist Wachay from the Pulwama district of South Kashmir who is said to be a part of the Pulwama 2.0 conspiracy. A top official privy to the development told Republic Media Network that the arrest was made on subsequent questioning of the four terrorists who have been arrested earlier. Wachay is said to be part of the failed operation of terrorists to carry out a Pulwama-like Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack at the Bus Stand area of Jammu on February 14 this year, on the anniversary of the Pulwama Attack.

