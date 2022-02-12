J&K: Al-Badr Network Busted In Sopore; Seven Including 4 Terrorists Arrested

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police North range while condemning the killing of a police cop in a terrorist attack on Friday in J&K's Bandipora district, said efforts to track the attackers are on. Briefing media about the major success of Rafiabad operation in which four terrorists of Al-Badr and its four associates were arrested, he said that all efforts will be put to make the North peaceful. Speaking at a press conference, the officer said that the situation so far in North Kashmir is quite better and forces are staying alert to keep this continuing.

In a joint operation that was launched in Rafiabad's Dangiwacha, forces including Army's 32 RR, Police and CRPF together got this huge success by busting the Al-Badr terrorist network, he further added.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson in a statement said that on receiving specific information, a joint CASO by Sopore Police, 32 RR and 92 CRPF Bn was deployed at Rawoocha Rafiabad, where proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr is reportedly planning to carry out attacks on security forces in sopore at several places.

Meanwhile, during the search operation, 3 uncategorised terrorists were arrested alongside incriminating material including arms and ammunitions recovered.

During preliminary questioning, they revealed their identity as Waris Tantry, Amir Sultan Wani and Tariq Ahmed Bhat.

During questioning, subjects revealed that they are working for the last 2 years for Al -Badr tanzeem on directions of their handlers Yousuf Balousi R/O Pakistan and Khursheed R/O Anantnag A/P Pakistan. Subjects were given task to revive militancy in Rafiabad Sopore, recruitment of youth in Al - Badr tanzeem, providing logistics support to terrorists, procurement and arranging weapons for new recruits.

Further, on their disclosure, another uncategorised terrorist namely Ashraf Nazir Bhat was picked up in a joint CASO by Sopore police and 21 RR, and three terror associates/OGWs namely Mohd Ashraf Malik, Mohd Afzal Thoka and Shabir Ahmed Shah were arrested.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition, a huge amount of cash, and other war-like material were also recovered from their possession. In this regard, a case-wide FIR NO. 14/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered in PS Dangiwacha, and further investigation is in progress.

Image: Republic World