J&K: Alert Issued In Janipur Bank Over Talks On Bomb Threat; Police Cordon Off Area

An alert was issued in Jammu and Kashmir's Janipur branch bank after two people on a bike were heard saying there was a bomb. The police were informed about the alert, and Bomb Disposal Squad rushed to the spot. As a precautionary measure, the bank was evacuated, and the area was cordoned off.

Last week in a massive crackdown on terror, three Jaish-E-Mohammed terrorists were arrested by the Jammu police with cash of more than Rs 42 lakhs used for terror activities. The operation was launched on the basis of inputs from SSP Chandan Kohli. Three people were also detained from an Innova car that was heading to the valley somewhere from North India.

Drug peddlers arrested from Janipur area

Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested with 31 grams of heroin in Jammu on Sunday, police said. The arrested ones were bike-borne suspects – Arvind alias Ajay Kumar, Davinder Singh and Ankit Koul – and they were intercepted in the Janipur area for checking, a police official said. The search of the trio led to the recovery of heroin. They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said.

J&K: Anti-terror operations continue

Last week, four terrorists were neutralised in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists. Based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Jamalata area of Nawa Kadal, a raid was carried out by a small party of Srinagar Police, sources informed. During the raid, as the team approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists started indiscriminate firing upon them, resulting in injuries to one police personnel, a release in the matter stated, sources added.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on November 17 had said that there would be no terrorism in the valley region after two years. J&K LG Manoj Sinha said the same while addressing top business houses in Jammu.

“There is apprehension regarding Law and order situation for some people. The situation has changed. Some people are trying. But I want to assure you that after two years, terrorism will be nowhere to be seen in Jammu and Kashmir,“ Sinha said.

