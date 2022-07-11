J&K: Amarnath Yatra Resumes Today From Nunwan Pahalgam Area; Pilgrims Eager For 'darshan'

After remaining suspended for days due to a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the cave shrine, the Amarnath Yatra was resumed by authorities on Monday morning. All pilgrims were highly motivated to recommence their Amarnath Yatra and said 'we are waiting for the darshan of Bhole Baba'.

Earlier, the yatra was partially suspended due to adverse weather conditions causing disruptions on the route. As per the information by Amarnath Shrine Board, the yatra recommenced from the Nunwan Pahalgam side. Reportedly, a fresh batch of Amarnath pilgrims has recommenced from the Jammu base camp.

“We are filled with energy and will not go back without the ‘darshan’ of Baba. We have full faith in Bhole Baba and are waiting for the darshan of Baba. We are happy that the Yatra has resumed. CRPF and other personnel have guided us to move ahead safely,” said the pilgrims. All pilgrims gathered at the Baltal Base camp early morning to recommence their Amarnath Yatra.

Additional 34 pilgrims evacuated

According to sources, sixteen people were dead and about three dozen were missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods on Friday. To ensure the safety and smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra, choppers from both sides, Baltal and Nunwan will be available.

With the help of choppers, an additional 34 injured pilgrims were safely evacuated by IAF Mi-17 V5 and Cheetal helicopters today. Continuing their search for missing persons stuck under debris, IAF helicopters also airlifted 20 NDRF personnel along with six canines.

Following a cloudburst that devastated the region surrounding the revered Amarnath shrine on Friday, the Indian Army installed radars on Sunday in an effort to find survivors stuck beneath the rubble.

“Xaver 4000 radar has been inducted and has been operational at Amarnath since late noon for finding any survivors under the debris,” said Indian Army officials.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha visits injured

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited a base camp in Pahalgam and met people hospitalised after the Amarnath cloudburst. He later praised the multi-agency rescue work after the tragedy. Manoj Sinha also extended his condolences and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“The security personnel and administration have carried out an efficient rescue operation. We pay condolences to those who lost their lives. Efforts are underway to resume the Yatra along with repairing the path. Pilgrims should come, we will provide them with all facilities,” Sinha assured.