J&K: Amid Heavy Rainfall, 19 Rashtriya Rifles Rescues 30 Families, Livestock In Anantnag

As many as 30 families were rescued by the 19 Rashtriya Rifles and the civil administration in the upper region of Larnoo, Anantnag district amid heavy rainfall.

The said development comes at a time when the weather department predicted more precipitation in the next 24 hours before a "significant" change on May 9.

A Larnoo Company of 19 RR BN was informed by a village sarpanch and locals of Gauran (Larnoo, Anantnag) to rescue locals who were stuck at the higher region of Margan Top along with the livestock. On receiving the information, the Army responded immediately with SDM and civil administration for the rescue operation using snow chains on Army vehicles.

According to the information accessed by Republic TV, at least 30 families were rescued by the team under Major Sanjay Pandey. The rescue team also managed to safely evacuate livestock. Majority of people who were rescued belonged to Reasi and Pathribal. The civil administration provided all the necessary assistance at Gauran, the base location. A medical camp was also set up at Gauran by the 19 RR Battalion. Meanwhile, locals appreciated the efforts of 19 RR and the civil administration.

Jammu & Kashmir weather

According to predictions made by the weather department, the weather in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to remain dry, and there will be an increase in temperature between May 10 and 15. Also, farmers have been advised to postpone spraying orchards and harvesting crops till May 8. Tourists have been advised to wear warm clothes. Notably, Srinagar received 1.6mm of rainfall, Qazigund 49.8mm, Pahalgam 15.1mm, Kupwara 8.2mm, Kokernag 62.2mm, Gulmarg 10.2mm, Jammu 2.7mm, Banihal 40.2mm, Batote 20.3 mm, and Katra 6.4mm during the past 24 hours until 08: 30 hrs today (May 8, 2023).