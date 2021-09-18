J&K Among Best Performing Health Facilities Owing To Extensive Measures: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that Jammu and Kashmir is one of the best performing Union Territories/States in India in terms of health facilities owing to the extensive interventions that have been made in the health facilities. The Lieutenant Governor made these remarks during the inauguration of the first batch of BUMS at Government Unani Medical College, Ganderbal, with Union Minister of AYUSH, and Ports, Shipping, Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday. Congratulating the students and faculty members of the first batch of Bachelor in Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) of Government Unani Medical College through virtual mode, the LG wished for their bright future. He further said that:

"Out of 60 students, 23 are girls. It is a matter of pride for us and I extend my best wishes to all the young boys and girls in their careers."

Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that with the starting of the first BUMS course, the Government Unani Medical College would help promote indigenous systems of medicine in J&K and also act as a tertiary-care health facility for the UT. As per Sinha, the first Unani Medical College was started in Jammu and Kashmir in 1962, but due to some reasons, it was closed down in 1967. Terming the Unani Medical College as the first Government Unani College of modern times, the LG remarked that like many projects, this college too was conceived ten years back, but only in the last two years has it been completed with focused work. “This symbolizes our resolve to build a strong infrastructure in the healthcare sector,” he added.

The college, constructed under the central government scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 32.50 crore, received financial assistance of Rs 17 crore from the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India.

Image: PTI