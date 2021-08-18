J&K: Anantnag ‘Mahila Shakti Kendra’ Organises Awareness Camp For Tribal Women

On Tuesday, August 17, an awareness camp on women-centric schemes for tribal women was organised by Mahila Shakti Kendra (MSK), District Level Centre for Women in Anantnag at far-flung areas of Pahalgam block of Anantnag district. The camp was aimed to provide basic information on potential women beneficiaries at their homes and to ensure their enrollment in various beneficiary-oriented, welfare, and self-employment programmes.

Nodal Officer of MSK, Anantnag, Peerzada Zahoor told ANI, "the government offers various of programmes for women, adolescent girls, and female children to help with skill and socioeconomic development, health and nutrition, digital literacy, and financial empowerment."

Nodal Officer of MSK, Peerzada Zahoor said, "The objective of such camps is to provide basic information to potential women beneficiaries at their homes and to ensure their enrollment in various beneficiary-oriented, welfare, and self-employment programmes".

He added, "During the awareness camp resource persons from the Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Health, Handicrafts and Handloom, Horticulture, Agriculture, Industries and Commerce, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), and other departments informed the participants about their respective women welfare schemes and elaborated on them in simple terms".

A participant in the camp, Zareena Jan said, "The Camp has been set-up by Mahila Shakti Kendra, and they here have made us aware the about various schemes given by the government, we got the knowledge of the schemes that are for women where we can earn while we work from Home. In this region, there are many educated and uneducated tribal women who can avail these schemes and can be empowered through the schemes which we were introduced today by the Kendra".

About Mahila Shakti Kendra

In November 2017, the Modi government had introduced a new scheme to empower rural women through community participation with opportunities for skill development, employment, digital literacy, health, nutrition and to create an environment in which they realize their full potential. In line with this scheme, Mahila Shakti Kendra (MSK) was set up in the Anantnag district in 2019.

MSK organises many camps and awareness programs to empower women with opportunities like skill development, employment, digital literacy, health and nutrition. They facilitate women centric schemes and also give a foothold for the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' (BBBP) scheme at the district level.

With ANI inputs

Image: ANI