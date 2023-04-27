J&K And Ladakh Will Always Remain India's Part, Reiterates Indian Diplomat At UNGA Plenary

The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India, reiterated Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, on Wednesday. This statement was made by the Indian diplomat at 'UNGA Plenary: Use of the Veto," where he outlined: "No amount of misinformation, rhetoric, or propaganda from any country can deny this fact." India, along with several African and Asian nations, have been insisting on United Nations veto reform for years.

"We meet today to acknowledge that a year has passed since the adoption of the ‘veto initiative’ by this august Assembly. India’s position on veto has been consistent and clear. UNGA had unanimously agreed in 2008 that all five aspects of UNSC reform, including the question of veto, would be decided in a comprehensive manner, and therefore no single cluster could be addressed in isolation," said Pratik Mathur.

What is India's take on veto?

While addressing the UNGA Plenary, Mathur said: "The privilege of using the veto has been vested in only five member states. It goes against the concept of sovereign equality of states and only perpetuates the mindset of the Second World War: to the victor belong the spoils."

Either all nations are treated equally in terms of voting rights, or else the new permanent members must also be given the veto. The extension of veto power to new members, in our view, will have no adverse impact on the effectiveness of an enlarged Council, he added.

Moreover, the exercise of a veto is driven by political considerations, not moral obligations. As long as it exists, the member state or member states that can exercise the veto will do so, irrespective of the moral pressure, as we have seen in the recent past, he added.

"Therefore, we need to address all five aspects of UNSC reform, including the question of veto, in a comprehensive manner, through clearly defined timelines, in the IGN process. India is committed to supporting any initiative that genuinely furthers the objective of achieving meaningful and comprehensive reform of the key elements of the global multilateral architecture," he added.

What is veto in UN?

There are a total of five permanent countries in the Security Council of the United Nations, which include the United States, Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom—collectively known as the P5. Any member of these five countries can veto a resolution passed by the UN. However, the Security Council elects 10 members, who serve two-year terms on the council but are not afforded veto power.