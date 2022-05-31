J&K: Angry Kashmiri Pandits Demand Steps For Their Security, Block Jammu-Pathankot Highway

Amid massive outrage over the horrifying murder of a Hindu teacher - Rajni Bala in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba, enraged protestors who blocked the Jammu-Pathankot highway warned of more protests if their demands for heightening security and relocation are not met. On Tuesday, May 31, terrorists fired upon Rajni Bala, a government school teacher in the Gopalpora region of Samba district. The murder comes two weeks after Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit clerk was killed in Budgam district on May 12.

The protest that erupted following Rahul Bhat's killing has now intensified following Rajni Bala's murder. Meanwhile, hours after the gruesome murder, terrorists issued a fresh threat to kill Kashmiri Pandits if they partook in the government's resettlement initiative.

Enraged over the increasing incidents of targeted killings being reported from the Valley, the Kashmiri pandits took to the streets protesting in multiple locations in Kashmir. A group of Kashmir Pandit employees protested at the clock tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar meanwhile another group demonstrated at Batwara in the Sonawar area of the city.

#ProtectKashmiriHindus | Jammu-Pathankot Highway blocked, angry protesters theaten to now block highway to Srinagar if their ultimatum for protection of Kashmiri Hindus isn't met; Tune in #LIVE - https://t.co/W5qZZGskzG pic.twitter.com/Nm8yCloxmA — Republic (@republic) May 31, 2022

A protester from Samba exclusively spoke to Republic TV and said that Kashmiri pandits will not tolerate the killings of the locals after they were resettled and given jobs in J&K. He said, "The local administration has not been able to protect the Kashmiri Pandits. We will not tolerate our killings after being resettled and given jobs in J&K. I demand to the government to recall the employees from Jammu working in Kashmir to be called back and given the same facilities being given to the Kashmiris. If the targeted killings are not stopped, we threaten, more highways will be blocked."

Meanwhile, another protestor demanded that the government should take strict action against the terrorists. He said, "The government should ensure required security for the Kashmiri pandits."

Government seeks details of Jammu employees working in Kashmir

In response to the multiple killings of the Kashmiri Hindus in the Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has sought the details of the migrant employees from Jammu working in the Kashmir region (other than PM package). All Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir have been asked to submit details to the government today.

In a letter addressed to deputy commissioners, the government asked, "Kindly furnish the information in respect of Jammu division based & migrant employees appointed in Kashmir division under various categories other than PM Package to this office today positively through return fax/email divcomkplg@gmail.com."

IMAGE: REPUBLIC