J&K: Angry Protest Erupts In Samba As Slain Teacher Rajni Bala's Final Journey Begins

Amid massive outrage over the horrifying murder of a Hindu teacher - Rajni Bala in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba, enraged protestors took to the streets on Wednesday. The protests continued as Rajni Bala's final journey began from her residence in Samba to the crematorium. Hundreds of people including various government and police officials joined the journey. Meanwhile, the Kashmiri Pandits' demonstrations continued as they blocked the Jammu-Pathankot highway and raised slogans of "we want justice" ahead of the late teacher’s last rites.

The protests erupted after terrorists on Tuesday, May 31, fired upon Rajni Bala, a government school teacher in the Gopalpora region of Samba district. Anger spilt onto the streets as Kashmiri Pandits' protest continued on Wednesday with protestors sloganeering against civilian killings in the Valley. Meanwhile, the local administration officers along with the police came forward to pacify the protestors gathered and assured them that their demands will be met.

Protests emerge in Samba ahead of Rajni Bala's final journey

BJP leader Ravinder Raina also arrived at the residence of Rajni Bala. The BJP leader spoke to the protestors amid heavy sloganeering. Speaking to the people gathered, Raina asserted that the government will not let the targeted killings continue. “We will get those Pakistani terrorists. We won't spare them,” the BJP leader told the protestors from Rajni Bala’s residence. It is pertinent to note that the murder of the school teacher comes only two weeks after Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit clerk was killed in Budgam district on May 12.

Speaking to Republic, protestors gathered in Samba demanded justice for the killed individuals and said that the terrorist attacks in the region must be stopped. Locals further stated that they were in fear and demanded an increase in security for the Kashmiri Pandits in the region. Notably, Kashmiri pandits are protesting in Srinagar, Budgam and other parts of the Valley against the targeted killings.

Meanwhile, security in the region has been beefed up. Barricades and police vehicles have also been placed to prevent Kashmiri Pandit families from leaving for Jammu or outside their settlements. This comes in the wake of the 24-hour ultimatum given by the Kashmiri Pandits to the J&K administration to relocate them to safer locations.

Rajni Bala's murder

Terrorists fired upon Rajni Bala, a teacher at a government school in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam on Tuesday. Hailing from the Samba district in Jammu, Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu, received critical gunshot injuries after being attacked by terrorists when she was walking toward the school. Terrorists barged into the building and shot her at close range. While the area was cordoned off and she was rushed to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

