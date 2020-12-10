J&K: Another Drone Movement Spotted At International Border In RS Pura Sector; Shots Fired

The Border Security Force (BSF) spotted yet another Pakistani drone at the international border along the RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night. Upon noticing the movement of the drone, the alert troops fired upon it, after which the device went back to the Pakistani side.

The security forces foiled yet another Pakistani plot along the international border to push infiltrators by shooting the drone spotted in RS Pura. Over the last few weeks, several drone movements from Pakistan have been spotted and shot down by the BSF. Last week, drones were sighted four times on separate occasions, revealing the enemy’s desperate attempt to undertake surveillance on the borders in order to push weapons or sneak terrorists in India.

'Aim to disrupt DDC poll process'

The incidents are being reported against the backdrop of the DDC elections which commenced in Jammu and Kashmir on November 28. India's Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane has slammed the attempts by Islamabad to disrupt the democratic process in the Union Territory.

The DDC elections which started on November 28, hold prominence for being the first democratic process after the abrogation of Article 370. The polls to the DDCs are being held in eight phases between November 28 to December 19, while the vote-counting process will be held on December 22. The DDC which will have a term of 5 years replaces the District Planning and Development Boards which were headed by a Cabinet Minister of the erstwhile state of J&K.

