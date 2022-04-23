J&K: Another JeM Terrorist Killed In Encounter; IGP Kumar Says 'Will Resume Op Tomorrow'

Just a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Mirhama area of J&K's Kulgam district. Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar, on Saturday, told the news agency, ANI, that they have cordoned off the place as there are still two more terrorists hiding in the area. He revealed that so far one terrorist has been arrested while the other terrorist will be either 'arrested or neutralised soon'.

"Together with security forces, we cordoned off the place. Later the encounter was started in which 2 terrorists were killed. There is news of 2 terrorists hiding. Op was stopped to evacuate common people in the area. Will start operation again tomorrow," ANI quoted IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar saying. He also added that out of two local terrorists involved in the killing of two RPF jawans at Kakapora, one terrorist has been arrested while as the other terrorist will be either arrested or neutralised soon.

2 Jaish-e-Mohammad operatives killed in encounter so far

Based on specific input generated by Kulgam police regarding the presence of terrorists in the Mirhama area of Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Kulgam Police and Army (09RR) in the area. According to the press release, during the search operation, as the armed forces proceeded towards the suspected spot, the terrorists in hiding fired indiscriminately upon them which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of JeM outfit killed so far and their bodies have been retrieved from the encounter site. Based on the credible source report and as per physical appearance, both the killed terrorists seem to be Pakistan-based JeM terrorists, however, their identification is being ascertained.

The press release further revealed that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation. Later, a team of CRPF also joined in the operation. All civilians have been evacuated from nearby houses and cordon has been strengthened. Encounter will be resumed in the first light tomorrow morning. Further information will be shared accordingly.

The move comes at a time when the armed forces continue to crackdown on terror in the Union Territory. The soldiers are conducting back-to-back anti-terror operations in various cities of J&K. Earlier, Republic Media Network reported that JeM terror group had been planning to proceed with its first procession since the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K.

PM Modi to visit J&K tomorrow

Meanwhile, PM Modi is all set to visit J&K tomorrow, April 24. During his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and support multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 20,000 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of three road packages of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built at a cost of over Rs. 7,500 crore. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Banihal Qazigund road tunnel, built at a cost of over Rs 3,100 crore.