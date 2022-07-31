J&K: Another LeT Terrorist Apprehended By Security Forces; War-like Stores Recovered

In a major development from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army informed on July 31 that a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested during a joint operation by 26 Assam Rifles, the Jammu and Kashmir police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). After conducting searches, war-like stores were recovered from the terrorist.

"An LeT terrorist was apprehended in the higher reaches of the Aloosa forest during a joint operation by 26 Assam Rifles, JKP & CRPF. During the search, war-like stores were recovered from him," the Indian Army said in an official statement.

This comes a day after two LeT terrorists were apprehended in the Rafiabad area in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. Arms and ammunition were recovered from them. The Indian Army, J&K Police, and CRPF, in a joint operation, launched a search operation in the Vill Hadipora area, on getting a tip-off about the presence of terrorists. On seeing the security forces, two individuals started running into orchards on either side of the road with a sense of panic and urgency. This suspicious movement was noticed by forces, who rushed to challenge both the individuals. During the pursuit, the security forces noticed that the men were carrying pistols.

The terrorists were identified as Tariq Wani and Ishfaq Ah Wani. Two pistols, two pistol magazines and 11 rounds were recovered from their possession. The arrest of LeT terrorists deterred a major incident in northern Kashmir as they were assigned to plan an attack on security forces personnel and VIPs by their handlers sitting across the border, officials said. These individuals have been detained previously for stone pelting and on terrorism-related charges.

LeT Terrorist Killed In Encounter

Earlier in the day, a LeT terrorist was killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Binner area of Baramulla district. The killed terrorist was identified as Irshad Ahmed Bhat of Pattan and was active since May 2022. Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police informed that one AK rifle, two magazines, and 30 rounds have been recovered by the Police. The encounter had broken out in the late hours of Saturday evening. Meanwhile, a search operation is underway in the area.

Image: PTI