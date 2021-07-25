J&K: Another Terrorist Eliminated By Forces In Kulgam Encounter; Search Operation Underway

The successful operations by the Indian Army continues as another identified terrorist has been killed in the Munand area of Kugam on Sunday morning. The forces had received inputs regarding the presence of terrorist in the area, following which a search operation was launched which led to an encounter. Retaliating swiftly to the firing by the terrorist, security officials have now eliminated the sixth terrorist in different operations in the past three days.

Within almost an hour, the Indian Army officials neutralised the hidden terrorist who tried to attack. The search operation is currently going on.

Several developments were reported in the past few days regarding successful operations of the Indian Army. Prior to the current information from South Kashmir, several developments were being reported from North and other parts of the valley. Here is a list of the latest development regarding terrorist elimination in Kashmir:

On July 23, the security forces of Kashmir neutralised two terrorists including LeT commander Fayaz War after an encounter broke out on late Thursday evening in Warpora village of Sopore in Baramulla district.

Two terrorists were neautralised on Saturday in an encounter in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Drone recovered with timer, IED

Meanwhile, the timely intervention of security forces also averted another threat after a massive drone was found along with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from the Kanachak area that falls along the International Borders with Pakistan during the wee hours of Friday. On-ground visuals show the drone was nearly 6 ft long and had 6 wings attached with 5 kg IED. As per the initial investigation and inputs from sources, it was suspected that Indian Army personnel were possible targets however the inquiry is currently going on.

The drone was noticed by the Indian Army that is deployed along the international borders and was shot down. Later it was witnessed that it had a timer ID and explosives which were disposed of by the bomb disposal squad of the Indian Army. Moreover, top security officials had reached the spot to carry out the investigation amid fresh scare of drone attacks. Several areas of Kashmir were recently banned from using drones or any similar instrument after the June 26-27 incident when twin explosions had shaken the technical part of the IAF airbase in Jammu.