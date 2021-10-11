J&K: Anti-terror Operations Intensifies Amid Targeted Killings Of Civilians

In a major achievement by the security forces in connection to targeted killings in J&K, a terrorist affiliated with The Resistance Front, (TRF) an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist organization, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad, was killed in an encounter in Bandipora. Ensuring security to the minorities residing in Jammu, the police have taken the killing of innocent civilians seriously. Three civilians were killed by terrorists on Tuesday following which two school teachers were shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Giving an update on the Bandipora encounter, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh told ANI, "Shalgund Bandipora civilian killed case solved. TRF terrorist Imtiaz Ahmad Dar eliminated and his aides have already been nabbed by police".

Earlier on Monday, in another encounter in J&K's Anantnag district, an unidentified terrorist was killed by the Special Operations Group (SOG), J&K while a cop was injured in the encounter.

On October 8, during an encounter where a terrorist fired upon the Srinagar Police teams, a terrorist was killed while another escaped. According to the documents recovered from the killed terrorist, he was identified as a terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT, named Aqib Bashir Kumar of Trenz Shopian.

In another update to the killing of innocent civilians in J&K, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned over 36 people who were supposed to appear before the NIA by 4 pm on October 10. The majority of them are teachers working in schools in the Kashmir valley. NIA has not yet officially taken over the case. Inside sources of NIA have confirmed to Republic that top officials of the agency are camping in Srinagar to further investigate the case.

Five civilians killed in separate terrorist attacks in J&K

Terrorists launched four attacks in 36 hours and killed five civilians in Srinagar and Bandipora. According to the sources, minority communities Sikh and Hindus were targeted in the Union Territory. Following the revocation of Article 370, tensions over the border have increased leaving the minor communities in the confusion about how to handle the consequences.

On October 5, within a span of 60 minutes, three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir were killed in separate terrorist attacks. As per the Kashmir Zone Police reports, the first terrorist attack occurred in Srinagar's Iqbal Park area, then near Madina Chowk Lalbazar, and lastly at Bandipora district.

While in another attack, two teachers were dragged from the classroom and shot dead in the terrorist attack that took place in Eidgah Sangam, a downtown area of Srinagar. Teachers identifies as Satinder Kaur and Deepak Chand were from Allochi Bagh.

(Image: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)