J&K Apni Party Alleges Art 370 Abrogation 'incremented Trust Deficit', Beseeches Centre

On the eve of the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, J&K Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari described August 5, 2019, as a day of "regret". Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he opined that the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A not only snatched away the special status of Jammu and Kashmir but also "incremented trust deficit and alienation among the people". Founded in 2020, the Altaf Bukhari-led party bagged 12 seats in the District Development Council polls. Maintaining that "no major development" has taken place since 2019, he panned the alleged attempt to create a rift between Jammu and Kashmir.

The J&K Apni Party chief added, "I agree that there were flaws in Article 35A. It was not fair for our sisters and daughters. I hope it will be restored by the Supreme Court with amendments that will give equal rights to our sisters and daughters."

On this occasion, Bukhari also lashed out at the overarching influence of the bureaucracy and stressed the need for an elected government in the Union Territory. While reiterating that there is no substitute for special status, he alleged that mainstream political parties in J&K had collaborated with the Centre in eroding Articles 370 and 35-A in the last few decades for their "lust of power". Beseeching the Union government for statehood, Bukhari stated that his party will launch a peaceful struggle for the restoration of Article 370 if the Supreme Court doesn't deliver a favourable verdict.

Article 370 abrogation and formation of the Gupkar alliance

A Presidential notification combined with requisite legislation passed by both the House of Parliament in August 2019 led to Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. This implied that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was scrapped. Furthermore, the region was bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Thereafter, restrictions on the movement of people and communication were imposed in the state, which was gradually lifted over the months.

After leaders such as former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were released post months of detention, 6 political parties joined hands to form the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in August 2020. The principle aim of this alliance is to strive for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and statehood. Subsequently, PAGD emerged as the single-largest party in the first-ever District Development Council polls in J&K by bagging 110 seats.