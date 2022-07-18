J&K: Armed Forces Bust Terror Hideout In Banihal; Cache Of Arms And Ammunition Recovered

A terror hideout was busted near the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, on Monday, following a successful joint operation of the Indian Army and J&K Police. According to sources of Republic Media Network, the operation was carried out in the Banihal area of Ramban, which resulted in the recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition from the terrorists. The arsenal possessed by the terrorists ranged from rounds of AK47 to tiffin bombs and rifle magazines to communication devices.

The recovered materials from the possession of the terrorists include 35 rounds along with two magazines of AK47, seven pika ammunition, one grenade, seven rounds of a 9mm Pistol, and two tiffin bombs. The armed forces also seized one Alinko radio set, one grenade launcher, one kerosene stove, and a Panasonic cassette player along with some utensils.

In addition to this, the terrorists were also carrying an explosive-type material weighing around one kg in a polythene bag as well as the same explosives weighing two kg in a steel container. An IED equipment with wire along with a pouch was also recovered by the police. Notably, the recent success comes after a police officer was martyred at a police Naka party in the Lal Bazar area in Srinagar.

Terror attack in Srinagar

The responsibility for the attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-backed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. Carried out on the third day of Eid al-Adha, the attack injured three officers, of which ASI Mushtaq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries. Following the attack, TRF accused the Jammu and Kashmir Police of brutalising locals in order to appease the Government and warned of future "surprise attacks" that it will carry out on the J&K Police, the local administration and anyone working with them.

Such attacks has prompted the armed forces to intensify their counter-terrorism operations and as a result, 118 terrorists (77 terrorists from LeT and 26 from Jaish-e-Mohammed) were killed in the Union Territory until June 21.